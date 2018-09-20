THE CLOCK IS TICKING

Wednesday: Reports emerge that Jimmy Butler has asked to be traded by the Timberwolves.

Monday: Timberwolves are slated to host media day, with all players present for interviews.

Tuesday: Training camp opens.

Sept. 29: Preseason opener at Golden State.

Oct. 15: Deadline for Karl-Anthony Towns to sign his contract extension.

Oct. 17: Regular-season opener at San Antonio.