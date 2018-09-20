THE CLOCK IS TICKING
Wednesday: Reports emerge that Jimmy Butler has asked to be traded by the Timberwolves.
Monday: Timberwolves are slated to host media day, with all players present for interviews.
Tuesday: Training camp opens.
Sept. 29: Preseason opener at Golden State.
Oct. 15: Deadline for Karl-Anthony Towns to sign his contract extension.
Oct. 17: Regular-season opener at San Antonio.
