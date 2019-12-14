GAME RECAP
Impact player
Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles
The Wolves had all sort of issues with Leonard, who finished with 42 points and was 19-for-19 at the free-throw line.
By the NUMBERS
9 Clippers turnovers in the fourth quarter.
24 Wolves’ three-point shooting percentage.
54 Points in the paint for the Wolves.
Chris Hine
