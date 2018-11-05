Wolves gameday

9:30 p.m. at L.A. Clippers • FSN, 830-AM

Stop in L.A. begins with the Clippers

Wolves update: The Wolves hit the midpoint of their five-game West Coast trip with a visit to the Staples Center for a pair of games, first against the Clippers and then against the Lakers on Wednesday. The Wolves have won their past six games against the Clippers, including a sweep of four meetings last season.

Clippers update: After trading Blake Griffin last season, the Clippers said goodbye to another franchise mainstay in DeAndre Jordan, who signed with the Mavericks in the offseason. Tobias Harris leads the Clippers in scoring at 21.2 points per game. Danilo Gallinari (19.8 ppg) led the NBA in free-throw percentage at 98 percent entering Sunday, having made 35 of 36.

Chris Hine