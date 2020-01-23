GAME RECAP

Impact player

Zach Lavine, Bulls

The former Timberwolves guard hit the decisive three-pointer and finished with 25 points on 8-for-18 shooting.

BY THE NUMBERS

38-16 Bulls points in the paint edge in the first half.

40 Points for Karl-Anthony Towns on 16-for-24 shooting, including going 4-for-8 from three-point range.

22 Second half points for Andrew Wiggins, who finished with 25 points on 10-for-19 shooting with nine assists and five rebounds.

9 First-quarter turnovers for the Wolves, half of their total.

CHRIS HINE