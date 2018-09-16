After two surgeries on his left foot cost him two summer-league and one training camp experiences, Timberwolves center Justin Patton now has broken his right foot in pre-camp workouts.

Patton will undergo surgery to repair that right foot in the coming days, a source with knowledge of the injury said.

Training camp begins Sept. 25.

The 16th overall pick in the 2017 draft, Patton fractured his left foot in the days after the draft and surgery on that foot kept him out of the team’s Las Vegas summer-league action and all of training camp.

He played 38 games for the Timberwolves’ Iowa team in the G League and impressed with his mobility and passing skills and four minutes in the NBA late in the season.

Patton underwent another surgery in New York in April that the team, in a statement, said was done to “encourage further healing” of the broken fifth metatarsal in his left foot suffered the summer before.

A 7-foot center who played at Creighton, Patton tweeted then, “I’ve been knocked down so many times, this getting up thing done got easy.”

On Friday, Iowa Wolves coach Scott Roth, who coached Patton there last season, said before Patton’s broken right foot was publicly known, “He just has a lot of mental toughness things he’ll have to conquer over these next few months. Sitting out two years is very difficult mentally to go through, let alone physically. It’s not easy for a kid that’s usually out playing. It’s tough. He has a tough road ahead of him. It’s not going to be easy. I just hope he’s healthy-healthy and you can see what we can do with him.”

