GAME RECAP
Impact player
Jeff Teague, Wolves
The point guard scored 25 points, with seven rebounds and seven assists, keeping the offense flowing all night.
By the NUMBERS
5 Three-pointers from Jamal Crawford, a season high.
58 Wolves points in the paint.
35 Wolves three-point attempts, a season high.
KENT YOUNGBLOOD
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Russians win hockey gold with 4-3 OT win over Germany
The Russians triumphed in the no-NHL tournament where they were favored, winning the men's hockey gold medal at a Winter Olympics where they couldn't even be called Team Russia, use their colors or celebrate while listening to their anthem.
Wolves
Caldwell-Pope's season-high 34 points help Lakers top Kings
During a five-minute span in the third quarter, everyone in the Golden 1 Center knew where the ball was going when the visiting Los Angeles Lakers were on offense. That didn't mean the Sacramento Kings could do anything to stop Kentavious Caldwell-Pope from putting on a one-man shooting show.
Wild
Oilers hold off Kings for 4-3 win
Ryan Strome's empty-net goal at 19:01 and a successful coach's challenge with less than 10 seconds left gave the Edmonton Oilers a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.
Gophers
Troubled Arizona loses 98-93 to Oregon
No. 14 Arizona played without coach Sean Miller and lost 98-93 to Oregon in overtime at the end of a difficult Saturday for the troubled Wildcats program.
Wolves
Teague scores 25 to lead Butler-less Wolves past Bulls
Before his team faced the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau stressed the Timberwolves couldn't replace injured star Jimmy Butler with a single player. To overcome his absence, they would need a collective effort.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.