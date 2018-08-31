The Timberwolves made big changes to their uniforms last season, but they perhaps made an even more notable move this year: They are bringing back the vintage Kevin Garnett-era "tree" uniforms for select games.

They'll make their debut on Halloween against the Jazz, and the Wolves will wear them four other times.

Now: When I did my rankings of past Wolves jerseys last season, the tree design was my least favorite of the four.

But I also understand the powerful tug of nostalgia. Before last season, after all, the Wolves had never made the playoffs wearing any other jersey except the trees (sad but true).

Aesthetically, though? Pass.

If the Wolves REALLY want to do folks a solid, they will bring back the original franchise jerseys. This is, after all, their 30th season in existence.

Maybe next year.

