7 p.m. vs. Boston • Target Center • TNT (830-AM)
Boston playing better on the road
Preview: The 45-20 Celtics have won five of their past six after Monday’s 105-89 victory at Chicago in which they outscored the Bulls 35-16 in the first quarter. The Celtics are better on the road (22-8) than at home (23-11) this season and they’re 2-0 when playing at Northwest division teams’ homes. … The Celtics won the teams’ first meeting, 91-84 in Boston on Jan. 5. That remains the Wolves’ season scoring low. Guards Terry Rozier and Marcus Smart combined to score 32 points off the bench that trumped Karl-Anthony Towns’ 25-point, 23-rebound double-double. … This is the Wolves’ third Thursday night game on TNT in the past four weeks. Ex-Wolves announcer Kevin Harlan and analyst Reggie Miller will call the game.
Players to watch: Since that first game between the teams, Rozier moved into the starting lineup. He reached his first career triple-double (17 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) in his first career start Jan. 31 and has averaged 15.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 28.1 minutes as a starter. He has shot 44.2 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from three-point range … All-Star Kyrie Irving participated in much of the Celtics’ practice Wednesday after he missed Monday’s game because of a sore knee. When asked if he’ll play, he said, “I’m in.”
Injuries: Wolves G Jimmy Butler (knee). Celtics F Gordon Hayward (fractured left ankle.
JERRY ZGODA
