7 p.m. vs. Portland • FSN, 830-AM

Wolves lost by 30 to Trail Blazers last time out

Wolves update: The Wolves last faced the Blazers on Nov. 4, falling 111-81 in Portland for their second 30-point defeat of the season. The Wolves were without Jimmy Butler in that game, as he was taking it off for “precautionary rest,” and they won’t have Butler again Friday as they celebrate Prince Night, but they will have his replacements, Robert Covington and Dario Saric. The pair made their debuts in Wednesday’s win over the Pelicans, combining for 22 points. The Wolves are likely to get Derrick Rose back in the lineup after Rose missed Wednesday’s game because of a sore left knee. Rose is shooting 48 percent from three-point range this season.

Blazers update: Portland’s win over the Wolves was the beginning of a four-game win streak that ended Wednesday to the Lakers in Los Angeles. Jusuf Nurkic provided issues for the Wolves inside, scoring 19 points on 8-for-11 shooting. Nurkic is averaging 15.7 points per game while shooting 52 percent from the field, but the Blazers’ main weapons remain Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Lillard is seventh in the league at 26.4 points per game while tallying a career-high effective field-goal percentage of .527. The Blazers are third in the league in net rating, or the best differential between their offensive and defensive ratings, at 7.9 points per 100 possessions. They are also fifth in the league in offensive rebounding percentage while the Wolves are last in defensive rebounding percentage.

ChriS Hine