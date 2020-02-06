GAME RECAP
Impact player
Trae Young, Atlanta
He scored 38 points with 11 assists and four rebounds, making six of 13 three-pointers.
By the NUMBERS
5-26 The Wolves’ record when allowing an opponent to shoot 45% or better.
Kent Youngblood
