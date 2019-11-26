GAME RECAP
Impact player
Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves
Towns turned it up a notch in the second half with 15 points in the third quarter to help the Wolves erase a double-digit deficit. He finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds and eight assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
13 Points on 5-for-6 shooting for Gorgui Dieng in 16 minutes
13 Points on 5-for-8 shooting for Keita Bates-Diop in 24 minutes
46-33 Bench points advantage for the Wolves to break a two-game losing streak.
CHRIS HINE
Wolves
