GAME RECAP

Impact player

Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves

Towns turned it up a notch in the second half with 15 points in the third quarter to help the Wolves erase a double-digit deficit. He finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds and eight assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

13 Points on 5-for-6 shooting for Gorgui Dieng in 16 minutes

13 Points on 5-for-8 shooting for Keita Bates-Diop in 24 minutes

46-33 Bench points advantage for the Wolves to break a two-game losing streak.

CHRIS HINE