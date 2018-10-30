In the aftermath of suffering a right quad contusion against Indiana last week, Andrew Wiggins sat relaxed at his locker, declaring the injury would be fine.

“This is nothing,” Wiggins said. “Just a little bruise. I’ll be good.”

It seemed as if Wiggins was on track to play in the Wolves’ next game against the Raptors, but then he didn’t. Then he might play Friday against the Bucks. Then he didn’t.

The injury has nagged Wiggins to the point that he was still a game-time decision for Monday’s game against the Lakers at Target Center. After seeming optimistic that he would suit up, Wiggins ended up sitting out again, the third consecutive game he has missed nursing the injury.

“It’s a thing that lingers around a little bit, but it gets better over a period of time. Something you don’t really want to rush back,” Wiggins said after shootaround. “You don’t want it to get worse or anything, so just taking my time and trying to get it right.”

Wiggins originally took himself out of the game against the Pacers because he felt the injury was going to limit him on the floor and cause him to hurt the team.

“Everyone does different things on the court, so I have to look at it as what type of player am I? How does it affect what I do?” Wiggins said. “Attacking the basket, cutting, pushing off one leg, different things, so just seeing what works for me and how it affects me.”

In the three full games he played before the injury, Wiggins averaged 20 points and four rebounds per game. Rookie Josh Okogie got the start in Wiggins’ place again. Okogie finished with a career-high 17 points on 6-for-13 shooting, four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 17 minutes.

Tolliver’s cause

Forward Anthony Tolliver launched a new initiative in conjunction with four other NBA players to provide clean water to East African communities of need.

Tolliver, Atlanta’s Justin Anderson, Milwaukee’s Malcolm Brogdon, Brooklyn’s Joe Harris and Memphis’ Garrett Temple — known as the “Starting 5” — have a goal to raise $225,000 for their project by the end of the season. Tolliver will donate $50 for every made three-pointer in the month of November.

“The idea is to have all five of us raise enough money to have one well dug each,” Tolliver said.

Brogdon, the founder of the group, created the project after traveling to East Africa and was inspired to do something after seeing the success of NFL defensive end Chris Long’s Waterboys initiative.

Reliving glory days

Former Wolves forward/center Mark Madsen is now serving a Lakers assistant, and after the team landed and worked out at Target Center on Sunday, Madsen scrimmaged with the team during some drills. It was so he could relive his glory days with the Wolves, coach Luke Walton said.

“He looked pretty good,” Walton said.

Walton said Madsen’s upbeat personality is a welcome addition to the Lakers locker room.

“As a coach is you have to be yourself. It’s an endearing quality Mark has,” Walton said. “The players all gravitate toward him. During the long grueling NBA season, it’s nice to have someone that positive who’s always upbeat.”