﻿Most church choirs are accompanied by organs, pianos and flutes. But the sounds of humpbacked whales? The howls of wolves? The chirping of rain forest birds? They were among the “voices” woven into a composition called “Missa Gaia” performed most spring seasons in Minnesota, including at St. Luke Presbyterian Church last week.

The homage to creation was written nearly 40 years ago, as religious groups were starting to embrace environmentalism. As the movement has surged, so has interest in liturgical music that reflects the earth’s beauty — and its fragility. The mass, written by Grammy Award winner Paul Winter, has been filling that need.

“This is a perfect fit for our church,” said the Rev. Brennan Blue, pastor at St. Luke’s in Minnetonka. “We celebrate the creative arts … and we also care deeply about environmental justice.”

He added: “And what better time to perform it … as apple and cherry blossoms are bursting in Minnesota.”

The Missa Gaia — which translates into Mother Earth Mass — was commissioned by New York’s Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, which now performs it every October on the Feast of St. Francis Assisi, in a hugely popular celebration that includes thousands of people and their pets.

The piece often includes the spark of theater. At St. Luke, for example, the choir was accompanied by dancers who mimicked animal movements, a humpback whale puppet that “swam” down the aisles, and dancing children in wolf masks and bird costumes.

Likewise at Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church in Minneapolis, where the mass is scheduled June 1 and 2, Heart of the Beast Puppet Theater will join the performance.

Winter, the award-winning jazz saxophone player who was the music’s chief composer, said he had no idea that the Missa Gaia would have such a legacy. He was artist in residence at Saint John the Divine in 1980 when he was asked to write a contemporary mass for the cathedral.

“We thought we’d do it once, on Mother’s Day 1981,” said Winter, reached at his home in Connecticut. “It was well received, so on it went.”

Winter said it was a time when the ecology movement was taking root, when the iconic images of earth taken from the moon were infusing a growing belief of the unity of creation, he said.

“The mission was to build a bridge between spirituality and ecology,” Winter said.

Green faith

The faithful walking into St. Luke’s last Sunday were handed a church bulletin that revealed this was no ordinary worship service. It showed a photo of a howling wolf next to the lyrics for the Kyrie, a whale photo next to Sanctus and Benedicus, and the sweet face of a harp seal next to Agnus Dei. The photos reflected the animal “voices” interjected into these core elements of the Christian mass.

David Lohman, the church music director, addressed the crowd in the pews.

“Welcome to Missa Gaia,” said Lohman. “This contemporary mass has been described as a masterpiece of ecological consciousness that celebrates the sacredness of land, sky and sea. Listen for the howl of the tundra wolf and the song of the whale. Listen to the actual pitches they make, and how those pitches then morph into the music sung by the choir.”

Soon, the chirping of birds began echoing across the room. Then came a slow drumbeat, representing mother nature’s heart. The buzzing of bees then joined in, and finally the gentle notes of a flute.

The choir then launched into a 13th century chant written by St. Thomas Aquinas.

Over the course of the next 50 minutes, the choir and musicians would perform pieces ranging from jazz to pop to African music. The “animal voices” were a small but impactful element, tying the lyrics to the real-life world.

When the music ended, longtime church member Judy Gregg had tears in her eyes.

“It was very moving to me,” said Gregg, active in the church’s environmental justice work. “I didn’t realize the depth of feelings … And watching the children, their innocence, their trust, they are the ones we need to protect the earth for.”

Don Davies, a choir member, mingled with friends afterward. Although the Missa Gaia demands a significant commitment from church musicians and director, it meshed perfectly with this church, he said. It has a sweat lodge, a pesticide-free community garden, and environmental activists.

“It is a natural progression for us,” Davies said.

Church music evolves

The Missa Gaia reflects the creativity and variety of contemporary music shaping the American church in recent decades, said Philip Brunelle, Minnesota’s internationally known choral director and founder of VocalEssence. When it was written in the 1980s, composers were experimenting with new sounds ranging from synthesizers, to global rhythms to the sounds of nature, he said.

“Lots of composers were trying to make it (liturgical music) more relevant to their congregations,” said Brunelle.

Celebrating creation and nature have long been part of Christian hymns, he said. But as the ecology movement gained traction, that theme was expanded to not just praising creation but saving it.

It was concern about the fragility of the wolf population that prompted Winter to spend time in Minnesota in the early 1970s. Winter said went to Ely to listen and learn about the wolves. Recordings of their howls became part of his 1980s piece “Wolf Eyes.”

Patrice Pakiz, music director at St. Thomas Becket Catholic Church in Eagan, is a longtime fan of Winter. While some traditional Catholics have found the Missa Gaia inappropriate for church settings, Pakiz is among choir directors who instead perform it as a concert that isn’t part of the church service.

Pakiz believes Missa Gaia is a musical reflection of Pope Francis’ 2015 environmental encyclical, which laments the degradation of the earth. Said Pakiz: “The Pope says this is not extreme. We think so too.”

Mark Squire, music director at Hennepin Avenue Methodist church, is now preparing for the June concerts. Said Squire: “Our feeling is the earth is in real trouble right now. Why not use music to raise awareness and appreciation?”