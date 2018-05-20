1. Minnesota Lynx

They are the defending champions and should be No. 1 until someone proves otherwise.

2. Los Angeles Sparks

They kept their core and added veteran guard Cappie Pondexter.

3. New York Liberty

New coach (Katie Smith), new arena (Westchester County Center), finally a playoff breakthrough?

4. Connecticut Sun

Last year’s surprise, with coach of the year (Curt Miller) and most improved player (Jonquel Jones). And Chiney Ogwumike is healthy.

5. Dallas Wings

Always able to score, and now Liz Cambage is back at center to defend the rim.

6. Phoenix Mercury

A talented core adds veteran guard Briann January.

7. Seattle Storm

Coach Dan Hughes comes out of retirement hoping to iron out this team’s highs and lows.

8. Washington Mystics

Elena Delle Donne is there, but it’s tough to start the season without Emma Meesseman (taking a break) and Tayler Hill (recovering from ACL surgery).

9. Atlanta Dream

Angel McCoughtry is back, and the Dream added ex-Lynx guard Renee Montgomery.

10. Las Vegas Aces

They have moved from San Antonio to a better environment, and never underestimate Bill Laimbeer’s ability to turn a struggling franchise around.

11. Chicago Sky

The Sky should score. But defend? Big question. The Sky bolstered its lineup with first-round draft picks Diamond DeShields (Tennessee) and Gabby Williams (Connecticut).

12. Indiana Fever

Rebuilding with a lot of young talent after missing the playoffs for first time in 12 seasons. A’ja Wilson, a forward from South Carolina, joins the team as the first overall pick in the 2018 draft.