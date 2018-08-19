Playoff watch
Sunday is the final day of the WNBA regular season; the postseason begins Tuesday. Here is how the playoff matchups looked after Friday's games (teams in all caps are locked into seeding):
First round (one game)
(7) LYNX at (6) Phoenix
(8) DALLAS at (5) Los Angeles
Second round (one game)
Low seed at (3) Washington
High seed at (4) Connecticut
Semifinals (best of five)
Low seed vs. (1) SEATTLE
High seed vs. (2) ATLANTA
Finals (best of five)
Semifinal winners
Sunday's games
L.A. at Connecticut, 2 p.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 5 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 5 p.m.
Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 6 p.m.
Washington at Lynx, 6 p.m.
