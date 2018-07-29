Game recap
MVP
Maya Moore, Lynx
Moore was named the All-Star Game MVP for the third straight time. She had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes. Lisa Leslie is the only other three-time All-Star MVP (1999, 2001-02).
Quarter by quarter
First: Diana Taurasi of Team Delle Donne scored the game’s first points, sinking a three-pointer. The teams combined for 27 three-point attempts. Team Delle Donne 31, Team Parker 27.
Second: Rookie A’ja Wilson scored 12 points in the quarter as Team Delle Donne built a 12-point lead. With 5.7 seconds left, the game’s first foul was finally called. Moore became the top scorer in WNBA All-Star history, passing Tamika Catchings. Team Delle Donne 54, Team Parker 50.
Third: Team Parker took the lead for good on Skylar Diggins-Smith’s three-pointer at the 5:52 mark. Candace Parker shot the game’s only free throws, missing both of them. Team Parker’s Chelsea Gray made perhaps the game’s prettiest pass, an around-the-waist, no-look dish to Angel McCoughtry. Team Parker 84, Team Delle Donne 78
Fourth: Moore’s final basket of the game, a deep three, gave Team Parker a 115-109 lead with 1:26 left. Kristi Toliver made five threes in the final five minutes for Team Delle Donne. On the game’s final basket, Liz Cambage became the sixth player to dunk in a WNBA All-Star Game. Team Parker 117, Team Delle Donne 112
By the numbers
7 Three-pointers by Toliver, tying the WNBA All-Star Game record.
35 Combined points off the bench for Allie Quigley (18) and Diggins-Smith (17) of Team Parker. Diggins-Smith also had eight rebounds and eight assists.
