Now that the snow is behind us, get prepared to bundle up.

Roads Sunday were still being cleared in the wake of Saturday’s storm, which smacked much of southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities with several inches of snow, leading to dangerous driving conditions and scores of car crashes and spinouts.

The week ahead is expected to be cooler than normal, but drier and less windy after Sunday. As for just how cool it will be, the National Weather Service says the high in the Twin Cities will be 25 on Monday but gradually drop to 18 by Friday. The lows will start out at 20, before gradually falling to 5 by Friday.

Saturday’s storm dumped 10.2 inches on Madelia in southern Minnesota and 7.5 in Lakeville. The Twin Cities area saw lesser amounts: Chanhassen 5.3, Richfield 3, Twin Cities airport 2.8 and Coon Rapids 2.1.

A winter storm warning was in effect for southern Minnesota until noon Sunday, with the metro area under a winter weather advisory. By 10 p.m. Saturday, 191 crashes had been reported statewide, including 18 that resulted in injury. Another 155 vehicle spinouts were reported throughout the day, as well as six jackknifed semitrailer trucks.

The northern half of the state, meanwhile, was spared any snow, thanks to a system of dry air.

A MnDOT snow plow clears snow on northbound Hwy. 52 at the Marion Road Southeast exit Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, south of Rochester, Minn.

Sunny skies will return to the metro area Monday, when the high will be 25, with north winds 5 to 10 mph, the Weather Service said. Tuesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Significant snow is not in the forecast for next week.

Staff writer Miguel Otárola contributed to this report.

Mara Klecker • 612-673-4440