Dakota Chief Arvol Looking Horse looked out at a crowd of at least 200 people gathered Friday afternoon at the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden as the process to dismantle the controversial sculpture “Scaffold” began.

“I would like to offer our thank you to everyone who made this possible,” Looking Horse said as 2 p.m. church bells clanged in the background. “For some of our families this is nothing new. As Dakota people we are very resilient.”

Sage was burned for the ceremony, which continued with a song and drumming. Standing to the right of a group of Dakota elders, Walker Art Center Executive Director Olga Viso, deputy director David Galligan and Minneapolis Park Board Superintendent Jayne Miller held a bowl of tobacco in offering.

In a separate area, the crowd watched solemnly as Looking Horse spoke prayers and a young man passed the tobacco among people inside the fenced-off area — some taking a small amount, others a handful.

Sage was waved over a Native crew of construction workers who will take apart the two-story high steel-and-metal structure over the next few days, overseen by Dakota spiritual leaders and elders.

“Scaffold” was to have been among 16 new works in the renovated garden. Now the wood will be piled and removed for a ceremonial burning near Fort Snelling, presumably next week, though no timetable has been announced.

Modeled in part upon the gallows used to execute 38 Dakota men in Mankato in 1862, the work by Los Angeles artist Sam Durant drew objections after Viso belatedly reached out to the Native community late last week.

“We didn’t hear about this until last Thursday,” said Sheldon Wolfchild in an interview before the ceremony. Wolfchild, a filmmaker from the Lower Sioux Agency, was among a group of elders who determined the sculpture’s fate in a meeting Wednesday with Viso and Minneapolis officials. “We had five days to organize and bring our spiritual leaders together,” he said.

Wolfchild later addressed the group assembled for the ceremony.

“We represent the spirit of good feelings. Domination and dehumanizations that has affected all of First Nations [indigenous peoples] and people across the country... this symbol of taking down negative energy to use in a negative way to justify way of taking our land and spiritual belief system will now end.

“Remember in a good way what this historical truth has brought us. We begin to dismantle negativity. When we take this down, our children will not have to see this image again.”

The dismantling process is being undertaken by an American Indian-owned construction firm who are working for no compensation. Work is expected to take four days, though the concrete pad poured for the structure may remain for some time — perhaps into the grand opening of the Sculpture Garden June 10, which was postponed a week by the controversy.