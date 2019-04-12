Since December, half the people who left Minneapolis’ temporary homeless shelter near the Franklin Avenue light-rail station have found permanent housing. The rest ended up in jail, back on the streets or their whereabouts are unknown, according to city data presented Friday.

Two people in the Navigation Center succumbed to overdose-related deaths.

City Council members met with representatives from Hennepin County, nonprofits and others who helped create and maintain the city’s navigation center, a short-term solution that replaced the homeless encampment on Franklin and Hiawatha avenues last fall. They took stock in what worked, what didn’t and where to go next.

The center is scheduled to close at the end of May, so human service workers are hurrying to find long-term housing for the 90 people who still live there.

At Friday’s meeting, the group celebrated an unprecedented collaboration of philanthropic, private, nonprofit and government efforts that took action quickly to move the encampment into safer structures before winter.

It was also an expensive one, costing approximately $3.2 million in capital and operational expenses, said Minneapolis City Coordinator Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde.

The navigation center is only a temporary solution to the complicated problem of unsheltered homelessness in Minnesota. There are about 2,000 homeless people in Hennepin County, concentrated in Minneapolis, according a snapshot taken by county human service workers last July. Of those, 532 had no form of shelter.

“The reality is, we have 500-plus people who have nowhere to go,” John Tribbett, street outreach manager for St. Stephen’s Human Services, told the group. “They will be on our streets. They will be in our abandoned houses. They will be riding on our light rails.”