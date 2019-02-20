'Proxy' for human reality
Imagine your brain is put in a vat, where it continues to think and feel outside of your body. Meanwhile, where your brain used to be there are now various transmitters that connect to a computer, simulating life experiences. Would you be able to tell the difference? That's essentially the question behind the "brain in a vat" thought experiment, inspiring the latest Crash Dance Productions show. Part science fiction, part philosophical exercise, "Proxy" is a high-concept theatrical contemporary dance piece that probes our human reality. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., 4:30 p.m. Sun., the Lab Theater, 700 N. 1st St., Mpls., $15-$30, 612-333-7977, thelabtheater.org.)
SHEILA REGAN
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.