Incoming Gov. Tim Walz is selecting former St. Paul Police Chief John Harrington to be his commissioner of public safety.

“John brings broad experience and deep expertise in public safety,” Walz said. “He not only talks the talk, but walks the walk when it comes to diversity and inclusion.”

Since 2012, Harrington served as Metro Transit chief of police for the Twin Cities area, overseeing significant growth of the agency and increasing diversity of the department from 5 to 50 percent.

“I believe John Harrington’s lifelong experience and commitment to the well-being of our community make him an excellent choice,” said Shelley J. Cline, executive director at the St. Paul and Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project. “He has been both innovative and instrumental in ensuring our justice systems be accessible and equitable for all, and passionately believes that government is stronger when the community has a voice in its decisions.”

Friday’s final round of commissioner selections cap a whirlwind month of appointment announcements, as Walz and his transition team worked to staff key posts ahead of Monday’s inauguration. At this point, all but one commissioners have been announced. A permanent pick to head the state’s IT Services Department will be announced at a later date.

Walz said he is holding out for the right leader for the state’s embattle IT department, saying he is not rushing the selection.

Walz and his running mate, Peggy Flanagan, have made diversity a hallmark of this cabinet picks. More than 50 percent of his commissioners are women, 20 percent are people of color, and 20 percent live in greater Minnesota.

Walz selected Steve Grove as commissioner of the Department of Employment and Economic Development. Grove is founding director of Google’s News Lab, a global division of the company that partners with media companies and startups to drive innovation in the news industry.

The administration selected Nancy Leppink as commissioner of the Department of Labor and Industry and Steve Kelley as commissioner of the Department of Commerce. Kelly is a Senior Fellow at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs and served in the Minnesota Senate for ten years and the Minnesota House of Representatives for four years.

Walz will retain Cynthia Bauerly as commissioner of the Department of Revenue and Mark Phillips as commissioner of the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board.

The administration selected Larry Herke as commissioner of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Those who’ve raised their hand to serve deserve the best care and services our state can provide. Larry Herke is a demonstrated leader and public servant, who understands this better than anyone else.” said Walz.