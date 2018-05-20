Here is how Minnesota United will line up against Sporting Kansas City on Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium:

Bobby Shuttleworth

Eric Miller, Michael Boxall, Francisco Calvo, Jerome Thiesson

Rasmus Schuller, Collin Martin

Miguel Ibarra, Darwin Quintero, Alexi Gomez

Christian Ramirez

Bench: Alex Kapp, Brent Kallman, Carter Manley, Maximiano, Frantz Pangop, Abu Danladi, Mason Toye

With Ibson out with a thigh injury, Martin takes over for him in the midfield. Otherwise, it's the same lineup as a week ago.

While Ibson is an important part of the midfield, the good news is the Loons have a lot of bodies there.

"That’s porobaly one position we have quite a lot of depth in," midfielder Harrison Heath, who earned his first playing time May 9 at LAFC. "We've got some experienced guys in there ,and then we've got some young guys in there as wel. So it’s a big competition. And that’s where you hope training comes into that, where the manager looks at that and evaluates based off of that."

Danladi is on the bench for the first time in quite some time, as he's been out with an ankle injury. Lampson again sits out with his undisclosed injury.

Here is how Kansas City will start: