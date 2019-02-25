Sunday’s Academy Awards finished by honoring a movie that captured the evening’s running theme of celebrating diversity; it just wasn’t the movie people expected.

“Green Book,” a feel-good movie about race relations, upset “Roma” and “The Favourite” to win Best Picture. Olivia Colman also nosed out sentimental favorite Glenn Close in the category of best actress.

Other victories were more predictable.

Rami Malek was named best actor for his uncanny impression of Freddie Mercury in “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

“I may not have been the obvious choice, but I guess it worked out,” Malek said. “I am the son of immigrants from Egypt ... part of my story is being written right now.”

Mahershahala Ali, a '99 graduate of the Guthrie Experience for Actors, won for best supporting actor in “Green Book,” adding to his win for “Moonlight” in the same category two years ago. Denzel Washington is the only other black actor to repeat at the Oscars.

Viggo Mortensen, from left, Linda Cardellini, Dimiter Marinov and Mahershala Ali accept the award for best picture for "Green Book" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

“I want to dedicate this to my grandmother, who has been in my ear my entire life, telling me, ‘If at first I don’t succeed, try, try again,’” Ali said.

Regina King, who already owns three Emmys, added an Oscar to her mantle with her win for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” joining Halle Berry and Viola Davis as the only black actresses to triumph at both events.

She opened her acceptance speech with a shout-out to James Baldwin, the author of the book on which the movie was based, calling him “one of the greatest artists of our time.”

Her win means Chanhassen Dinner Theatres veteran Amy Adams (“Vice”) has gone 0 and 6 at the Oscars, tying her with Thelma Ritter and Deborah Kerr as the most-nominated actresses to go home empty-handed.

“BlacKkKlansman” director Spike Lee finally added the winning of an Oscar to his credentials when he shared in the award for best adapted screenplay. Lee, who was given an honorary Academy Award in 2015, paid tribute to his grandmother who had saved her social security checks to finance his college education and urged people to mobilize for 2020 presidential election.

“Let’s do the right thing,” he said, decked out in a wardrobe that was partly inspired by Prince. “You know I had to get that in there” he said of the reference to his 1989 drama.

Colman, who was named best actress for “The Favourite,” was part of a historic winning streak for women. With her victory, 15 women had won Oscars, topping the previous total of 13.

“Roma” became the first entry from Mexico to be named best foreign-language film, and director Alfonso Cuaron took home multiple awards early in the evening, including best director, surpassing peers like Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese in the total win tally.

“I grew up watching foreign-language films, learning so much from them,” Cuaron said. “‘Citizen Kane,’ ‘Jaws,’ ‘Rashomon,’ The Godfather,’ ‘Breathless.’”

Artists of color made their way to the stage throughout the evening.

Mankato native Jimmy Chin, a Mankato native who graduated from Carleton College, shared the honors for best documentary, along with his wife, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, for their profile of look-ma-no-ropes climber, Alex Honnold.

Vasarhelyi thanked the film’s production company, National Geographic, “for believing in us and for hiring women and people of color because we only help make the films better.”

Peter Ramsey became the first black man to be honored for outstanding animated feature, when the film he codirected, “Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” took its place in the winner’s circle.

Ruth E. Carter capped a 30-year career when she was named best costume designer for her work in “Black Panther.” She is the first black person to win in that category.

“This has been a long time coming,” she said, going out of her way to thank Lee, who was the first director to give her a Hollywood job.

Hannah Beachler, who did the production design for “Panther,” also broke barriers by becoming the first black to come out on top in her category.

The host-less night opened with two numbers from Queen, fronted by “American Idol” favorite Adam Lambert, and nervous celebrities doing their best to boogie in their seats without shimmying out of their dresses.

Other early winners include the team behind “Green Book”’s original screenplay and the ballad “Shallow” from “A Star is Born.”

“If you are at home and you are sitting on your couch, know that this is hard work,” said Lady Gaga, who co-wrote the winning number. “I’ve worked hard for a long time. It’s not about winning. What it’s about is not giving up. if you have a dream, fight for it. It’s not about how often you’re rejected ... it’s about how many times you stand up and keep on going.”

