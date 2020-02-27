The Wild finally has clarity.

These players, most of whom had been here the entire season, will be the ones to close out the season for the Wild.

No one was leaving to a different organization, and external help wasn't on the way.

Whether the team will make the playoffs or fall short will depend on this group.

And the Wild responded to that message delivered Monday by General Manager Bill Guerin by inching closer to a playoff spot, holding on for a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Blue Jackets at Xcel Energy Center that moved the team within three points of the second wild card berth in the Western Conference.

"Right now, we're in a pretty good spot, so we know what we have to do," winger Kevin Fiala said. "We believe. We know it's going to be us, especially now with the deadline [over]. We're happy to stay with this group and just to continue with this group moving forward."

SARAH MCLELLAN