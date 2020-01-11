Sophomore heavyweight Gable Steveson easily rolled a highly ranked opponent in his return from suspension as the Gophers opened their Big Ten wrestling season with a 20-14 victory in a home dual Friday night against Wisconsin.

Steveson, ranked No. 2 in the country, easily handled Wisconsin’s Trent Hillger, who is ranked No. 5. Steveson led the entire match on the strength of speedy takedowns and won 10-5, a victory that put the Gophers ahead 13-0 in the dual.

Even though Steveson rolled Hillger, fans got on their feet for the two matches before his that both went to sudden death overtime and ended with Gophers victories.

Former Gophers wrestler Brock Lesnar, serving as an honorary coach, brought his global WWE star power to the arena. Wearing a three-piece light gray suit, Lesnar received a plaque from coach Brandon Eggum commemorating the 20th anniversary of his NCAA championship.

This was Steveson’s first time back in Maturi Pavilion since he was suspended in June on suspicion of sexual assault. Six months later, prosecutors declined to press charges against him and teammate Dylan Martinez, and they rejoined the team.

Although he wasn’t with the team, Steveson continued to train, and qualified for the U.S. Olympic trials during his suspension.

The Gophers, instead of their traditional maroon and gold, wore gray uniforms with red, white and blue stars and stripes on the back to honor veterans.

The Gophers, instead of their traditional maroon and gold, wore gray uniforms with red, white and blue stars and stripes on the back to honor veterans.

At 184 pounds, No. 17 Owen Webster, a senior from Shakopee, upset Wisconsin’s No. 13 Johnny Sebastian, a redshirt senior from Ramsey, N.J. At the end of three periods, the two were tied at 1 and went into a one-minute sudden death overtime. Webster took over in the final seconds as the crowd jumped to their feet.

In the next match, at 197, Hunter Ritter pulled off an overtime victory on Taylor Watkins.

At 133 pounds, Wisconsin’s Seth Gross, a senior from Apple Valley who is ranked No. 1, beat won a 15-0 technical fall over Gophers sophomore Jake Gliva.

At 174 pounds, No. 7 Devin Skatzka, a redshirt senior from Richmond, Mich., easily subdued Jared Krattinger, a redshirt freshman.

But the Badgers’ Tristan Moran, a senior from Phoenix ranked ninth, upset No. 2 Mitch McKee, a senior from St. Michael, in a tight match.

The hometown wrestlers got an enthusiastic welcome.

As Steveson sat on the floor talking to a trainer, two young fans in maroon and gold waved and called out, “Gable. Gable.” He turned around, smiled and waved back.

The Gophers led handily throughout the match.

The matchup between Steveson and Hillger was significant in part because word came last week that the nation’s top-ranked heavyweight, Anthony Cassar of Penn State, was out for the rest of the season because of an injury. Cassara was the only wrestler to beat Steveson last year, and he did so twice.

The Gophers have not lost to Wisconsin in more than 10 seasons and beat the Badgers 24-10 last year. The Badgers, ranked ninth, are 7-2 overall and 0-2 in the Big Ten.