The annual Wishes & More gala at Marriott City Center, dubbed “The ’20s Roar Again,” featured swanky dress and decor as well as a “Fancy Flapper” game, a live auction and a dance party. The Minnesota-based nonprofit grants wishes to kids battling terminal or life-threatening conditions, awards scholarships for education and supports families.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
5 best things our food critic ate in Twin Cities this week
Restaurant critic Rick Nelson highlights the favorites of his recent dining-out schedule.
Inspired
S. Carolina pastor's fight against KKK becomes movie that may aid battle
An unexpected friendship shows others "a pathway for fighting hate."
Variety
S&P 500 slips for first time this week as momentum stalls
U.S. stocks slipped a bit on Friday, followi ng other markets around the world lower, amid concern that the best week for the S&P 500 in eight months may have been overdone.
Movies
Weinstein lawyers take aim at his accusers' memories
With Harvey Weinstein's fate hinging largely on what his accusers remember about what they say were sexual assaults years ago, his lawyers Friday turned to an expert known in the world of psychology for her studies of false, repressed and unreliable memories.
National
Trial rescheduled for Nashville officer charged with murder
The trial date for a white Nashville police officer charged with fatally shooting an armed black man from behind during a chase has been pushed back from March to June.