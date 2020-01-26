Kristen Campbell stopped 22 shots and Presley Norby scored twice as No. 1 Wisconsin beat the No. 2 Gophers 3-0 on Saturday afternoon at LaBahn Arena to sweep the WCHA series between the top two women's hockey teams in the nation.

The Badgers, who won the opener 5-4 in overtime, overtook Minnesota for first place in the WCHA. Wisconsin has 40 points, the Gophers 39 and have played two more conference games.

"A tough one here tonight, but we defended pretty well and our team never quit," Gophers coach Brad Frost said. "We couldn't get the same magic we had last night."

Minnesota score three goals in the third period Friday to tie the game at 4-all.

In the rematch, Norby, a senior forward from Minnetonka, gave Wisconsin (23-2-1, 13-2-1 WCHA) a 1-0 lead at 4 minutes, 28 seconds of the second period and scored again a little over 10 minutes later.

The Badgers' third goal came on Daryl Watts' empty-netter with 32 seconds in the third.

Sydney Scobee had 19 saves for the Gophers.

"We had some great chances, but we couldn't find the back of the net," Frost said. "Scobee played really well."

This was the first time this season Minnesota (20-4-3, 12-4-2-1) was shut out. It was Campbell's fourth shutout this season and the 28th of her career — adding to her program record.

There were only two penalties called in the game — one on each side — and neither team scored on the power play.

"They're a good opponent, and I'm sure we will see them again and they'll see us," Badgers coach Mark Johnson said. "It's been that way since I've been coaching on the women's side, but it's fun to play them, and they'll say the same thing.

"We're going to win some, they're going to win some, but you become better by playing each other, especially in the second half of the season."

Said Frost, "We're disappointed to not come away with any points here this weekend, but we're going to regroup and be ready to go against Duluth [at Ridder Arena]. We're looking forward to another strong match-up."

