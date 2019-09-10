It’s a nightmare that happens a few Sundays each year: Packers fans living on the edge of Vikings territory can’t watch their beloved team on cable or satellite if Green Bay is playing at the same time as Minnesota.

That could change, if U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin gets her way.

The Wisconsin Democrat on Tuesday reintroduced her Go Pack Go Act, a measure that would require cable and satellite companies to give Wisconsin subscribers access to networks in one of the state’s media markets.

Right now, 12 Wisconsin border counties are a part of the Twin Cities or Duluth-Superior media markets, according to a news release from Baldwin’s office. That means when the two teams’ games coincide — as they’re scheduled to do in weeks 3, 14 and 17 of this year’s NFL season — some Wisconsin residents will see purple and gold jerseys on their TVs at home instead of the Packers’ green and gold.

“My #GoPackGo Act will make sure #Cheeseheads are never stuck watching the Vikings instead of the @Packers,” Baldwin tweeted Tuesday.

The senator first introduced the measure last year, but it died in committee.