When the nation’s second-ranked defense meets the country’s 119th-ranked offense, there’s a good chance you’ll get what transpired Saturday afternoon at TCF Bank Stadium.

A motivated Wisconsin team used that stout defense to manhandle the Gophers’ pop-gun offense, holding Minnesota to no first downs until late into the second quarter, and emerged with an easy, 31-0 victory.

By losing its second consecutive game and seventh in nine Big Ten contests, the Gophers finished 5-7 and lost Paul Bunyan’s Axe to the fifth-ranked Badgers (12-0, 9-0) for the 14th consecutive year.

The loss also ended P.J. Fleck’s first year as Gophers coach with a thud, with his team losing its last two games by a combined 70-0 to Wisconsin and Northwestern. The Badgers outgained the Gophers 456-133, and it was 359-80 after three quarters.

Minnesota also saw its five-year streak of making a bowl essentially end. They needed six wins to gain bowl eligibility the traditional way, and their chance to make it at 5-7 via a high Academic Progress Rate score closing quickly. Teams with six wins had filled 77 of the 78 bowl spots when the Gophers’ game ended.

Wisconsin, meanwhile, goes into next week’s Big Ten Championship Game against Ohio State on a roll and in line for a spot in the College Football Playoff if it wins. Alex Hornibrook passed for three touchdowns, and freshman sensation Jonathan Taylor rushed 20 times for 151 yards, including a 53-yard TD run.

Minnesota mustered little again in the passing game, with Croft going 3-for-9 for 40 yards. Minnesota had zero yards through the air in the first quarter and only 3 by halftime.

Wisconsin got the ball first and Taylor ripped off gains of 13 and 6 yards on his first two carries. Hornibrook kept the drive alive with a 10-yard completion to Danny Davis on third-and-5. The Gophers, however, forced a punt on the Badgers’ next third-down situation.

The Gophers went three-and-out on their first possession, and Wisconsin took over at its 40. A big hit by Gophers safety Duke McGhee on receiver Kendric Pryor on third-and-2 from the Badgers 48 caused an incompletion, and Wisconsin was forced to punt. After a fair-catch interference penalty, the Gophers got the ball at their 33 but went three-and-out.

On the third-down play, Croft took a hard hit and was being checked on the sideline as senior Conor Rhoda warmed up. Croft would return.

Wisconsin got its offense going on the next possession, with Hornibrook connected with tight end Troy Fumagalli for a 10-yard gain on third-and-8, and then receiver A.J. Taylor to a 23-yard gain to the Minnesota 6. Hornibrook’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Fumagalli capped a 12-play, 73-yard drive that gave the Badgers a 7-0 lead.

Rodney Smith returned the ensuing kickoff to the Wisconsin 7, but a holding penalty on Bailey Schoenfelder negated the big return and Minnesota started at its 38.

Wisconsin’s defense forced another three-and-out early in the second quarter, with Gophers running back Kobe McCrary getting stuffed for no gain on third-and-1 from the Minnesota 42.

The Badgers got a big play on their next series, with fullback Austin Ramesh going on an end-around and rumbling 41 yards down the sideline to the Gophers 15 on a third-and-1 play. But the Badgers’ drive stalled, and they settled for Rafael Gaglionone’s 32-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 9:08 left in the second quarter.

Minnesota got nothing on its next possession, with Smith losing 2 yards on first down, Phillip Howard dropping a second-down pass and Croft gaining 1 yard on a third-down sweep. At that point, the Gophers had 20 yards of offense, all on the ground.

The Gophers defense gave the offense a boost when on third down from the Badgers 49, Thomas Barber forced Taylor to fumble and fellow linebacker Kamal Martin recovered. However, Minnesota’s offense did nothing with the good field position. Badgers linebacker Ryan Connelly, the former Eden Prairie standout, sacked Croft for a 12-yard loss on first down, and gains of 3 yards by Smith and 2 by Croft forced the Gophers to punt.

Wisconsin used a 29-yard run by Chris James to reach the Minnesota 42 late in the second quarter. Garrett Groshek then gained 27 yards up the middle to the Gophers 5, and Hornibrook found tight end Kyle Pennison in the back of the end zone for the touchdown and 17-0 lead with 50 seconds left in the half. At that point, the Badgers had 262 yards to the Gophers’ 13.

Minnesota got its first first down of the game on Smith’s 25-yard run to midfield with 41 seconds left in the first half. The Gophers’ second came on a pass interference penalty on Wisconsin’s Nick Nelson, giving Minnesota the ball at the Badgers 32. With 3 seconds left, Emmit Carpenter’s 46-yard field-goal attempt was wide right, and Wisconsin led 17-0 at halftime.

The Gophers offense showed signs of life early in the third quarter, with Kobe McCrary gaining 7 yards on third-and-1 and Croft hitting Will Reger for 26 yard to the Wisconsin 33. But Connelly sacked Croft again for a 12-yard loss and Croft’s third-down pass was incomplete, forcing Minnesota to punt.

Wisconsin then marched 80 yards in eight plays, with Hornibrook connecting with Danny Davis for a 6-yard TD pass and 24-0 lead with 6:06 left in the third quarter. Jonathan Taylor’s 53-yard TD run on the first play of the fourth quarter made it 31-0.

Carpenter had a chance to spoil Wisconsin’s shutout in the fourth quarter, but he missed a field-goal attempt from 48 yards.

