OFFENSIVE MVP

Jack Coan, Wisconsin

The junior quarterback completed 15 of his 22 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for another 20 yards. He led the offense to several explosive plays, including a 70-yard pass.

DEFENSIVE MVP

Zack Baun, Wisconsin

The senior linebacker tied for a game-high nine tackles, five of them solo, and also made two sacks.

BY THE NUMBERS

2,975 The new single-season passing yards record for Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan, breaking Adam Weber’s 2007 mark.

31 The number of career touchdown catches for Tyler Johnson, tying Ron Johnson’s school record from 2001.

1,170 The new Gophers single-season receiving yards record for Rashod Bateman, who bested Johnson’s record from last year.

MEGAN RYAN