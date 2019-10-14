In a matchup of top-10 volleyball teams, Wisconsin ended the Gophers' 10-match winning streak with an 25-18, 25-14, 25-20 victory Sunday at the UW Field House in Madison.

The sixth-ranked Gophers (11-3, 5-1) and the seventh-ranked Badgers (10-4, 6-0) began the day tied for first place in the Big Ten with Michigan. Michigan lost to Nebraska on Sunday, leaving Wisconsin alone at the top.

The Badgers beat the Gophers for the first time since 2014 — the last time they won the Big Ten title — and they became the first Big Ten team to sweep the Gophers since Nebraska on Sept. 24, 2017. Wisconsin has won six in a row, the past three by sweeps. Three of its past four victories have come against top-10 teams.

The Gophers played from behind most of the day. Their last lead in the first set was 8-7, they never led in the second set, and their last lead in the third set was 9-8.

Wisconsin held the Gophers to a .188 hitting percentage and had more kills (47-31), service aces (8-1) and digs (52-40).

Sydney Hilley, a junior setter from Champlin Park High School, had 38 assists and five digs for the Badgers.

The Gophers, who swept Wisconsin last season 3-0 and 3-1, hadn't lost since their third match of the season on Sept. 4 at Texas.

The Border Battle rematch will be on Nov. 14 in Minneapolis.

Etc.

• After a victory in their season opener on Saturday, the Minnesota Whitecaps lost 4-3 in overtime to the Metropolitan Riveters at Tria Rink in St. Paul. Allie Thunstrom had a goal and an assist for the Whitecaps, who outshot the Riveters 40-24.

• Sam Santiago-Lloyd rushed for two touchdowns and Owen Burke threw two touchdown passes to lead Winona State (4-2) to a 49-3 victory over visiting Minot State on Sunday. The game was pushed back one day because of inclement weather.

News services