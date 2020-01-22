The sheriff in Dunn County, Wis., wants charges brought against two men who allegedly damaged signs along snowmobile trails.

Local snowmobile clubs and businesses offered rewards after damage to more than 70 signs in the southern and eastern portions of the county near Spring Brook and Rock Creek townships was discovered Sunday. That brought in tips from the public.

A joint investigation between the sheriff's office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources identified two men believed to be responsible. The suspects have admitted to carrying out the destruction, Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said.

Bygd estimated the damage at $2,000.

Bygd said his office is requesting formal charges against the suspects, whose names have not been released.

The damaged signs have been repaired by the Elk Lake Blizzard and Brunswick Beavers snowmobile clubs, Bygd said.