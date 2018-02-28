Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of Feb. 19-25 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.
Winter Olympics, Tue. (NBC)
Winter Olympics, Mon. (NBC)
Winter Olympics, Thu. (NBC)
Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony (NBC)
Winter Olympics, Wed. (NBC)
Winter Olympics, Fri. (NBC)
Winter Olympics, Sat. (NBC)
Winter Olympics Gala, Sat. (NBC)
60 Minutes (CBS)
The Big Bang Theory, Sun. (CBS)
NCIS (CBS)
Young Sheldon (CBS)
Pyeongchang Gold (NBC)
The Big Bang Theory, Thu. (CBS)
The Bachelor (ABC)
Bull (CBS)
A.P. Bio (NBC)
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
Big Brother, Wed. (CBS)
Mom (CBS)
Movie rentals
‘Daddy’s Home 2’ is No. 1
Here are Redbox’s top 20 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.
Daddy’s Home 2
Wonder
A Bad Moms Christmas
The Star
Geostorm
Only the Brave
Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Blade Runner 2040
Same Kind of Different As Me
Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
The Florida Project
Jigsaw
Happy Death Day
The Foreigner
It
Home Again
Despicable Me 3
American Made
The Mountain Between Us
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
