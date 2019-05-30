St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee says first quarter revenue was off due in part to patients staying away from health care during the harsh winter weather.

Minnesota endured it's coldest air temperatures in more than 20 years in late January followed by the 4th snowiest February on record.

"For the three months ended March 31, 2019, St. Francis had total operating revenue of [$42.1 million], a slight decrease of 0.8% ... compared to the same time period in 2018," the hospital said in a financial statement released this week. "Factors impacting operating revenue include declines in patient volumes related to severe winter weather."

The Star Tribune reported earlier this month that large hospital and clinic operators in the Twin Cities including Allina Health System, Children's Minnesota and Fairview Health Services all cited the weather plus a mild flu season in reporting diminished financial results for the first quarter.

Located in the southern suburbs of the metro, St. Francis Medical Center is jointly owned by Allina and Bloomington-based HealthPartners. In an interview with the Star Tribune earlier this month, the chief financial officer at HealthPartners, Todd Hofheins, said his organization noticed a weather hit in financial results, as well.

"We are seeing softer care delivery numbers, predominately due to the weather," Hofheins said. "And we see it more in the elective areas."

HealthPartners is both a large health insurer and an operator of seven hospitals and roughly 100 medical and dental clinics