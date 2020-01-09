Bird-watching
Blue Mounds State Park
5-6 p.m. Friday
• Make a bird feeder and then step out for bird-watching. No nut-based products used. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)
Winter festival
Minneopa State Park
5-8 p.m. Saturday
• Trails illuminated by candlelight, a bonfire, hot cocoa — what more could you ask for? (1-507-384-8890; mndnr.gov/minneopa)
Winter Trails Day
Fort Snelling State Park
11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
• Vendors and nonprofits come together to offer opportunities to try activities like fat biking, archery and more. (612-725-2724; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)
Golden eagles
Whitewater State Park
10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday
• A representative from the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minn., will explain how to look for and identify the raptors. (1-507-312-2300; mndnr.gov/whitewater)
Winter birding
The Landing-Minnesota River Heritage Park
10-11:30 a.m. Saturday
• Head to the 19th-century settlement to get a closer look at birds that winter in the Minnesota River Valley. Bring binoculars. The program is free and open to all ages. (763-694-7784, bit.ly/threelanding)
Moon walks
Eastman Nature Center
6:30-8 p.m. Friday
• Uncover the secrets of the natural world on a hike under the magic of the full moon. Dress for the weather and walking on uneven terrain. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threemooneast)
Lowry Nature Center
8-9:30 p.m. Saturday
• Cost is $5. (763-694-7650, bit.ly/threemoonlowry)
Guided snowshoe hike
Richardson Nature Center
2-3:30 p.m. Saturday
• Snowshoe with a naturalist searching for animal signs, tracks and more. Equipment provided. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threerichardhike)