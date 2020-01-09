Bird-watching

Blue Mounds State Park

5-6 p.m. Friday

• Make a bird feeder and then step out for bird-watching. No nut-based products used. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)

Winter festival

Minneopa State Park

5-8 p.m. Saturday

• Trails illuminated by candlelight, a bonfire, hot cocoa — what more could you ask for? (1-507-384-8890; mndnr.gov/minneopa)

Winter Trails Day

Fort Snelling State Park

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday

• Vendors and nonprofits come together to offer opportunities to try activities like fat biking, archery and more. (612-725-2724; mndnr.gov/fortsnelling)

Golden eagles

Whitewater State Park

10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday

• A representative from the National Eagle Center in Wabasha, Minn., will explain how to look for and identify the raptors. (1-507-312-2300; mndnr.gov/whitewater)

Winter birding

The Landing-Minnesota River Heritage Park

10-11:30 a.m. Saturday

• Head to the 19th-century settlement to get a closer look at birds that winter in the Minnesota River Valley. Bring binoculars. The program is free and open to all ages. (763-694-7784, bit.ly/threelanding)

Moon walks

Eastman Nature Center

6:30-8 p.m. Friday

• Uncover the secrets of the natural world on a hike under the magic of the full moon. Dress for the weather and walking on uneven terrain. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threemooneast)

Lowry Nature Center

8-9:30 p.m. Saturday

• Cost is $5. (763-694-7650, bit.ly/threemoonlowry)

Guided snowshoe hike

Richardson Nature Center

2-3:30 p.m. Saturday

• Snowshoe with a naturalist searching for animal signs, tracks and more. Equipment provided. Cost is $5. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (bit.ly/threerichardhike)