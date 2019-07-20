Brady Madsen of Olivia Golf Club shot a 7-under 65 on Friday for a three-stroke lead after the first round of the Minnesota State Open at Rush Creek Golf Club in Maple Grove.

Tied for second at 68 were six golfers: Van Holmgren, Brian Hills, Matt Rachey, Eric Rolland and Jeff Sorenson. Holmgren was the runner-up in the MGA State Amateur Championship earlier this week.

Madsen was a sophomore on Winona State’s NSIC tournament championship team in April.

• Back-to-back doubles by Chesney Young and Troy Alexander in the top of the 12th inning resulted in the tiebreaking run as the St. Paul Saints edged the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 3-2 to tie them for the North Division lead at 38-21.

• Shelby Frank, a three-time discus champion in national prep meets from Grand Forks (N.D.) Red River High School, verbally committed to the Gophers. She is a four-time North Dakota Class A state champion going into her senior year.

• The Gophers’ Sarah Bacon, a senior-to-be, finished 14th in 3-meter diving at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. She won the silver medal in 1-meter diving last week.

• Lynx forward Damiris Dantas was cleared to play Sunday in a road game at Las Vegas; she has missed seven games with a calf injury. The team cut ex-Gophers guard Kenisha Bell.