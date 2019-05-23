A 22-year-old Minnesota man died over the weekend while rock climbing in Colorado, officials there announced Wednesday.

The Larimer County Medical Examiner’s Office said Mitchel Brian Halberg of Winona died of a blunt-force head injury while climbing in Poudre Canyon near Fort Collins on Saturday. The death was ruled an accident.

Halberg was attending the University of Wisconsin, River Falls.

He had become president-elect of the university’s rock climbing club and was celebrating completing his first year there with friends in Colorado, according to an online obituary. “It is a blessing to know he was doing something he loved,” the obituary said.

Services will be held on Saturday at Central Lutheran Church in Winona.