GAME RECAP

STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS

1. Connor Hellebuyck, Jets: The goalie turned aside 31 shots for his third shutout of the season.

2. Patrik Laine, Jets: The winger tallied his third and fourth goals in the season series vs. the Wild.

3. Blake Wheeler, Jets: The captain, Plymouth native and former Gopher scored shorthanded and added an assist.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Points collected by the Wild at Xcel Energy Center for the first time since the team’s home opener Oct.12.

3 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild, which is in a 2-for-29 rut.

8 Regulation losses for the Wild in 11 games vs. the Central (2-8-1).

SARAH MCLELLAN