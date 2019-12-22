GAME RECAP
STAR TRIBUNE’S THREE STARS
1. Connor Hellebuyck, Jets: The goalie turned aside 31 shots for his third shutout of the season.
2. Patrik Laine, Jets: The winger tallied his third and fourth goals in the season series vs. the Wild.
3. Blake Wheeler, Jets: The captain, Plymouth native and former Gopher scored shorthanded and added an assist.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Points collected by the Wild at Xcel Energy Center for the first time since the team’s home opener Oct.12.
3 Unsuccessful power plays for the Wild, which is in a 2-for-29 rut.
8 Regulation losses for the Wild in 11 games vs. the Central (2-8-1).
SARAH MCLELLAN
