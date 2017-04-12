Charlie Sheen/photo by Associated Press

Charlie Sheen is bringing his spell-binding personality to the Minneapolis Wizard World Comic Con. The actor, whose success in TV and movies has been eclipsed in recent years by his off-screen behavior, will sign autographs, pose for photos and participate in a Q&A during the May 5-7 event at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Previously announced guests include Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman ("Doctor Who"), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek") and Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk").

Sheen is certainly the biggest name of the bunch, but just what does he have to do with a gathering that has traditionally revolved around dressing up in costumes and celebrating the best in sci-fi pop culture?

No one from Wizard World was available for comment yesterday, which had us scrambling to Sheen's credits to find some sort of connection. None jumped out, although one could argue that sorcery was at play in "All Dogs Go to Heaven 2."

We did find a 2011 interview on "20/20" in which Sheen credited all his eyebrow-raising quotes to his "grand wizard master." Perhaps that mysterious figure played a role in the booking?

For more information on the event and tickets, visit wizd.me/MinneapolisPR