Winnebago Industries has announced a deal to acquire a builder of premium motor homes, Newmar Corp., for approximately $344 million.

Winnebago Industries — based in Forest City, Iowa, but managed out of Eden Prairie — will pay $270 million in cash and the rest in stock for the Neppanee, Ind.-based Newmar. The deal is dependent on certain closing conditions but is scheduled to be completed in Winnebago's first quarter of fiscal 2020, which ends Nov. 23.

"Newmar's dedication to manufacturing premium, high-end motor homes makes it a natural fit with our portfolio of leading outdoor lifestyle brands," said Mike Happe, Winnebago's president and chief executive, in a statement.

Winnebago makes motor homes under its Winnebago brand, tow-behind fifth wheel and travel trailers under the Grand Design name and luxury boats under the Chris-Craft brand.

Privately-held Newmar has been making luxury motor homes for more than 50 years will help extend the range of RV options that Winnebago can offer consumers.

Newmar's highest-end 45 foot long King Aire offering starts at $962,130 and offers amenities like premium indoor and outdoor entertainment systems, slide-out systems that extend the square footage of the vehicle, a king-sized bed, and deluxe interior furnishings and fabrics.

Newmar will become a business unit within Winnebago Industires and Newmar's president Matthew Miller will continue to run the business.

Shares of Winnebago were trading at $36.71, down 6 cents per share, in early trading Monday. Shares of Winnebago are up more than 50% year-to-date.