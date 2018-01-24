

Wings Financial Credit Union said it plans to acquire three KleinBank branch locations, in Coon Rapids, Otsego and Plymouth.

The transaction, which requires regulatory approval, is expected to close during the second quarter. When the transaction is complete, the locations will be re-branded as Wings Financial branches, and the locations' customers will automatically be enrolled as credit union members.

Wings Financial, with assets of $4.5 billion-plus, will increase to 20 locations.

Klein, with assets of $1.8 billion, will have 18 offices after the sale.