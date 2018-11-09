Georges Duboeuf Domaine des Quatre Vents Fleurie 2016

I come not to praise nor to bury Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau, but to urge those who like the stuff — and those who don't — to check out what those in the trade refer to as "the real Beaujolais." That would be swell offerings such as another one from Georges Duboeuf Domaine des Quatre Vents Fleurie 2016 ($20). This is a classic rendition of gamay (sans that whole banana aroma that the Nouveaus bring), light-bodied with red-berry and spice notes dominating, then a bit of plum on the stylish finish. Burgundy lovers who pooh-pooh neighboring Beaujolais should give this a try. Besides salads and appetizers, this French red would fit right in with turkey and many of the trimmings on a certain upcoming holiday.

Available at Liquor Barrel (Golden Valley), Hennepin-Lake, Midway, Cheers and France 44.

Bill Ward