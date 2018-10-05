Galodoro Tinto Lisboa 2015

Few wines are better suited for social gatherings than a good Portuguese red. Besides fitting neatly into the ever-popular red-blend niche, the good ones are easy-drinking enough for casual sippers and complex enough for enthusiasts. Oh, and they won't put too big a dent in the host's budget. The Galodoro Tinto Lisboa 2015 costs just $12 or so but delivers like a $20-plus bottle. The nose is fairly intense, portending the richness and concentration delivered — along with some lovely blue-fruit and herbal notes — on the midpalate and finish. This expressive red is well suited for the turning of the seasons, playing well with grilled or roasted meat, fowl and veggies.

Available at 1010 Washington, Ken and Norm's, the Wine Shop, Cotroneo's, Marketplace, Top Ten and others.

Bill Ward