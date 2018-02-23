Finca la Estacada 8 1/2 Tinto Velasco 2016

No matter how many corks a guy pops, there always are new grapes out there to try. Many are once-popular, now-obscure offerings such as tinto valesco from Spain's La Mancha Alta region. The Finca la Estacada 8 1/2 Tinto Velasco 2016 ($11) offers up a heady nose, classic Spanish dustiness that beautifully augments the red-fruit and plum flavors and a wonderfully harmonious finish. It's like an earthier version of malbec. Vintner Todd Blomberg uses algae from the Spanish coast to keep away bugs and stay sustainable. This wine's savoriness makes it a great match for grilled meat or veggies, Tex-Mex dishes and, of course, paella.

Available at Hum's, Apollo (Rochester), Princeton, Lakes (Detroit Lakes), Savage, Zipp's, Sentyrz and others.

Bill Ward