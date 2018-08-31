Confidencial Reserva Tinto 2013

As Dusted Valley (Washington) winemaker Chad Johnson says, "The average cellar time for an American consumer is in the back seat on the way home." So it's especially swell when a hearty red has enough bottle age to round into great shape and be at its peak when purchased. The Confidencial Reserva Tinto 2013 ($12) is balanced and smooth, but shows the kind of oomph that the better Portuguese reds possess. Lovely aromatics lead the way to bright red fruit and spice. This blend (Touriga Nacional, cabernet, syrah, tempranillo and more) is brisk enough to be dandy at the dinner table, with grilled meats or fowl and the kind of winter squash and root veggies starting to hit the market as autumn looms.

Available at Falls Liquor, 1010 Washington, Thomas and BrightWines.

Bill Ward