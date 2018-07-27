Celler Capçanes “Mas Collet” Montsant Seleccio 2015
The red-blend craze has revolved primarily around domestic wines. But Spain and France have been playing this game a lot longer, and learning how to choose — and nail — seemingly disparate grapes for their concoctions. For instance, the Celler Capçanes “Mas Collet” Montsant Seleccio 2015 ($17) might be the world’s only wine to contain cabernet sauvignon, tempranillo, garnacha and carignane. And it works, with red and blue fruit galore, spot-on tannins and toast and a splendidly firm, fruity finish. This layered Spanish beauty was made for paella, but also would sing with grilled burgers, brats, portabellos or pizza.
Available at Dolce Vita, Lake Wine & Spirits, Lakeside, Lowry Hill, Selby, Hennepin-Lake and South Lyndale.
Bill Ward
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.