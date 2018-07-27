Celler Capçanes “Mas Collet” Montsant Seleccio 2015

The red-blend craze has revolved primarily around domestic wines. But Spain and France have been playing this game a lot longer, and learning how to choose — and nail — seemingly disparate grapes for their concoctions. For instance, the Celler Capçanes “Mas Collet” Montsant Seleccio 2015 ($17) might be the world’s only wine to contain cabernet sauvignon, tempranillo, garnacha and carignane. And it works, with red and blue fruit galore, spot-on tannins and toast and a splendidly firm, fruity finish. This layered Spanish beauty was made for paella, but also would sing with grilled burgers, brats, portabellos or pizza.

Available at Dolce Vita, Lake Wine & Spirits, Lakeside, Lowry Hill, Selby, Hennepin-Lake and South Lyndale.

Bill Ward