Bottega Vinaia Trentino Pinot Grigio 2016

Italy's most distinctive pinot grigios invariably come from the north, especially the higher-elevation Trentino/Alto Adige region. The Bottega Vinaia Trentino Pinot Grigio 2016 ($20, often less) has a fresh, breezy nose evoking its Alpine-foothills roots, followed by gobs of green fruit (kiwi, Key lime, green apple) flavors leading to a clean, harmonious, persistent finish. It's made by the people at Cavit, so fans of that pinot grigio should especially enjoy taking a step up with this refreshing white. The racy acidity makes it wonderfully versatile at the table, cutting through richer sauces with pastas and risottos and cozying up to trout, salmon and shrimp.

Available at Corcoran Bottle Shop, Elevated, Top Ten, Richfield munis, Intown, Cellars (Plymouth) and South Lyndale.

Bill Ward