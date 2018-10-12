Banfi "Centine" Rosso 2016

Banfi is, quite simply, one of the world's most dependable wineries, providing quality and value at pretty much all price points. It's especially strong at the less spendy end with offerings such as the Banfi "Centine" Rosso 2016 ($13). This Tuscan red blend (60 percent sangiovese, 20 percent each merlot and cabernet sauvignon) doubles the pleasure with lovely, expressive fruit on the nose and the palate. It's supple and balanced with some nice spicy notes on the finish. A swell choice for entertaining, this is also made for pizza, pasta and other rustic Italian dishes, and its softer (but not wimpy) tannins mean it plays well with hard cheeses.

Available at the Fridley, St. Anthony Village and Richfield munis, Total (Minnetonka and Maple Grove), MGM (Spring Park, Chaska and Chanhassen), Arbor Pointe and others.

Bill Ward