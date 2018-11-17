A 19-year-old woman was killed when she lost control of the minivan she was driving Friday in central Minnesota.

Yasmin Abdi Ahmed, of Willmar, had been driving west on snow- and ice-covered Hwy. 12 near Grove City, Minn., around 4:40 p.m. Friday when she crossed the centerline into traffic, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A pickup truck heading east collided with the van. The 25-year-old female driver suffered noncritical injuries. Another truck heading east hit the first pickup truck, but the 24-year-old man driving was not injured.

All three drivers were wearing their seat belts. No alcohol was involved in the crash.