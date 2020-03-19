When I spend time in nature, I recognize life that’s bigger than me. Sometimes it’s a moose. Other times, it’s even bigger — not of this physical world — in the form of a spiritual or intuitive awareness.

A microscopic germ has recently become bigger than all of us. We cannot ignore the coronavirus. But we can attempt to mitigate its influence. I head into nature and set aside everyday life, hoping to grow for the better.

Year-round, I sit quietly at my deer stand, for solitude, in the forest. During deer season, the hunting element of my presence is secondary. If no deer come by, no complaints. Instead, I may have witnessed snowflakes settle onto a nearby cobweb and cling for a while like laundry on a line.

Other times, I enjoy company. Two weeks ago, my wife and three nieces trekked to a lake on the wilderness fringe. Along the way, our husky-on-a-leash flushed a grouse so close it almost took one niece out at the knees. We came upon quinzhees and sat on melting snow furniture. In the warmth, nobody had worn snow pants. It didn’t matter. The eagle soaring directly overhead captured our attention.

Chatter about our trip flowed long afterward. Selfies began flying across the internet, sharing life being lived in the moment and hopes of return.

Scott Stowell is a freelance writer and photographer from Ely.